Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

We are contrasting Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.91 N/A 1.05 55.17 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.69 N/A 0.32 33.29

Table 1 highlights Verint Systems Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MAM Software Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Verint Systems Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Verint Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than MAM Software Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

Verint Systems Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. MAM Software Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verint Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor MAM Software Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Verint Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verint Systems Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verint Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 16.28% at a $64.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares and 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Verint Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78% MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. has stronger performance than MAM Software Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Verint Systems Inc. beats MAM Software Group Inc.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.