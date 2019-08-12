Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.91 N/A 1.05 55.17 CyberArk Software Ltd. 120 11.43 N/A 1.45 96.04

Demonstrates Verint Systems Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CyberArk Software Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Verint Systems Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Verint Systems Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CyberArk Software Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Verint Systems Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Verint Systems Inc.’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verint Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verint Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verint Systems Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78

Verint Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.28% and an $64.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s potential upside is 15.79% and its consensus target price is $137.22. Based on the results shown earlier, Verint Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than CyberArk Software Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verint Systems Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 78.6% respectively. Verint Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. was less bullish than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats Verint Systems Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.