Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) EPS Estimated At $0.58; Tegean Capital Management Has Raised By $4.05 Million Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $0.58 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. VRNT’s profit would be $38.15M giving it 23.41 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Verint Systems Inc.’s analysts see 16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 209,288 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 125,000 shares with $10.21M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $41.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 2.75 million shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 52.37 P/E ratio. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.

Among 2 analysts covering Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems Inc has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 18.76% above currents $54.31 stock price. Verint Systems Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, May 31 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Imperial Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of VRNT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Verint Systems Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 15,500 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Riverbridge Prns Limited Co holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 443,339 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Incorporated has 2,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 231,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 493,205 were reported by Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 11,290 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 6.07 million shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.34M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,159 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd owns 89,333 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 17,663 shares. Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp stated it has 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Burney Com stated it has 50,882 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 50,000 shares. Motco owns 670 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr has 10,202 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 14,905 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 95,765 shares. Adirondack Tru Co holds 0.01% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

