Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) EPS Estimated At $0.58; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV)’s Sentiment Is 2.67

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 24 funds opened new and increased positions, while 9 cut down and sold their positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 2.91 million shares, up from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 16 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $0.58 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. VRNT’s profit would be $38.15 million giving it 23.35 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Verint Systems Inc.’s analysts see 16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 225,560 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for 641,350 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc owns 176,294 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.15% invested in the company for 207,166 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 341,379 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 61,712 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $264.83 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.76 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in municipal bonds.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MAV And MHI – When Too Good To Be True Is Just That – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amundi Pioneer to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Verint Systems Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,180 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Ltd. Shellback Cap Lp holds 0.18% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 25,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 868,628 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 2.32M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 409,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 145 shares. 6,200 are held by Moors Cabot. At Natl Bank accumulated 6,720 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 297,833 shares. Parametrica Management owns 7,246 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 28,497 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 8,895 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru reported 52 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 74,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 52.24 P/E ratio. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Verint Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems Inc has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 19.07% above currents $54.17 stock price. Verint Systems Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Imperial Capital maintained Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) on Friday, May 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 29.