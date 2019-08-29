Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.76 N/A 1.05 55.17 Simulations Plus Inc. 27 19.44 N/A 0.44 89.04

Table 1 demonstrates Verint Systems Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Simulations Plus Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Verint Systems Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Verint Systems Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Simulations Plus Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5% Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta means Verint Systems Inc.’s volatility is 4.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Simulations Plus Inc. has beta of -0.32 which is 132.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verint Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Simulations Plus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Simulations Plus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verint Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verint Systems Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.05% for Verint Systems Inc. with consensus target price of $69.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Simulations Plus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Verint Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Simulations Plus Inc. has 29.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78% Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Simulations Plus Inc.

Summary

Simulations Plus Inc. beats Verint Systems Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.