Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 48 1.20 65.88M 1.05 55.17 LivePerson Inc. 38 -4.64 58.26M -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verint Systems Inc. and LivePerson Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verint Systems Inc. and LivePerson Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 136,482,287.13% 5.7% 2.5% LivePerson Inc. 152,913,385.83% -23.7% -12.4%

Volatility & Risk

Verint Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. LivePerson Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verint Systems Inc. Its rival LivePerson Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. LivePerson Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verint Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verint Systems Inc. and LivePerson Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LivePerson Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 57.50% for Verint Systems Inc. with consensus price target of $69. Meanwhile, LivePerson Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 22.05%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Verint Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than LivePerson Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares and 84.3% of LivePerson Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are LivePerson Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78% LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. has weaker performance than LivePerson Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Verint Systems Inc. beats LivePerson Inc.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.