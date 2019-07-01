Verint Sys (VRNT) Market Value Rose While Clarivest Asset Management Lowered by $826,000 Its Holding; Brinker Capital Holds Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG)

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 424,048 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 320,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 537,864 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 18.23% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 04/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui; 11/05/2018 – MITSUI MATSU 1518.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (+119.0 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.90 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA 4506.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 53.45 BLN YEN (+70.7 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 35.00 BLN YEN (-34.5 %); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Forestry 1911.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Metal Min 5713.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-AWE RECOMMENDS ACCEPTANCE OF MITSUI BID BEFORE OFFER CLOSES-AWE.AX; 02/05/2018 – AWE:MITSUI – CLOSE OF TAKEOVER OFFER; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA 4506.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) OPERATING PROFIT 88.17 BLN YEN (+118.9 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 53.00 BLN YEN (-39.9 %); 10/05/2018 – SUMITOMO OSAKA 5232.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.99 BLN YEN (-11.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 20.00 BLN YEN (+5.3 %); 14/05/2018 – Mitsui Sugar Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,590 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 118,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 177,500 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $64,182 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation reported 337,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Macquarie Group Limited holds 2,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.02% or 1.07M shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 10,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3,900 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh holds 0.07% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 18,990 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Strategic Global Lc owns 3,773 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 15,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny invested in 0.01% or 21,946 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 506,649 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.33% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Verint Sends Letter to Stockholders Outlining Concerns Over Neuberger Berman’s Proposed Actions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Verint Systems Inc. Investors (VRNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 23.43 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 17,852 shares to 174,595 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 121,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).