Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Stock Price Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted by $38.43 Million Its Position; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Increased by $2.51 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 532,986 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 249,439 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 446,569 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Shellback Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 25,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 8,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moors Cabot Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.52% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,749 shares. 118,300 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Citigroup Inc accumulated 33,138 shares. Quantitative Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 9,200 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 8,921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 299,775 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Com holds 4.34% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 863,028 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 197,831 shares to 681,517 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 46,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $64,182 activity.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 8,911 shares to 702 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,309 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. $248,540 worth of stock was bought by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Management Co has invested 1.99% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 8,833 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 127,632 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Adage Cap Prns Llc invested in 0.07% or 226,400 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 483,857 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Gru has 0.31% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Utah Retirement reported 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,892 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 107,069 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 294 are owned by Shelton Capital. Legal And General Public Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 1.95 million shares. Ancora Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,602 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 71,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,006 shares.