Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Stake Held by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd; Acadian Asset Management Has Decreased Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stake by $11.83 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 323,609 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 113,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 206,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, down from 320,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $121.85. About 366,444 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Japn (DBJP) by 1.76M shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $44.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15,816 shares to 16,417 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.