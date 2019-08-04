Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Its Stake; D L Carlson Investment Group Lifted Its Cree (CREE) Holding by $2.41 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 42,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 213,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 171,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 698,931 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 240,247 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Co reported 110,997 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 43,191 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,500 shares. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 493,205 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 231,938 shares. Bluecrest Cap, a Guernsey-based fund reported 9,095 shares. Intl invested in 41,179 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 3,520 shares. Rothschild Asset Us Incorporated holds 0.26% or 401,104 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 19,360 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Phocas Financial holds 171,586 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Hrvst Csi (ASHR) by 1.78 million shares to 5.61M shares, valued at $161.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys Com (NYSE:BID) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,204 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,602 shares to 109,009 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,338 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.