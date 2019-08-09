Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Holding Has Raised by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd; Patten & Patten Has Boosted Its Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Position by $623,971 as Share Price Declined

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 2.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company's stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 76,247 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) by 10,100 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,601 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV) by 10,645 shares to 442,074 shares, valued at $93.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 101,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner Partnership Unit (BEP).

