Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Holder Ami Asset Management Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Holding Has Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 8,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 97,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 127,284 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 89,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,224 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 257,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 478,760 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,225 are held by Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Com. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 16,048 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc holds 100,102 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mig Capital Ltd Llc reported 989,801 shares or 7.28% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.16% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 12,531 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 6,040 shares. Eagle Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 28,240 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 129,025 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co owns 140,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.07% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 114,906 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,627 shares to 255,222 shares, valued at $50.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 37,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,971 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 25.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,841 shares to 291,775 shares, valued at $34.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 35,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 4,076 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 53,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 863,028 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 184 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 74,245 shares. Copper Rock Cap Ltd Liability owns 546,253 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Calamos Advsr Ltd accumulated 7,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 26,291 shares. Capital Rech reported 726,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 31,130 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Com owns 2,005 shares. Prudential Finance has 262,168 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

