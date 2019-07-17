Vericel (VCEL) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Surge Energy (TSE:SGY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Surge Energy had 2 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1.75 target in Thursday, March 14 report. See Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $1.75 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $2.25 Maintain

Analysts expect Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Vericel Corporation’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 58,698 shares traded. Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has risen 27.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VCEL News: 08/05/2018 – Vericel 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Vericel; 12/03/2018 Vericel to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 11, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vericel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCEL); 05/04/2018 – Vericel Investor Day Scheduled By Trout Group for Apr. 11; 23/03/2018 – Vericel Reports Publication of Results from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of MACI Out to Five Years; 17/05/2018 – Vericel 31.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 30/05/2018 – Vericel Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Surge Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $376.78 million. The firm holds working interests in the Valhalla/Wembley and Nipisi properties located in northwestern Alberta; the Windfall property located in western Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta covering an area of approximately 122,113 net developed acres. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds working interests in the Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan, as well as Silver Lake property to the west of Provost in eastern Alberta that covers an area of 114,035 net developed and 32,779 net undeveloped acres; and Southwest Saskatchewan properties covering an area of 22,041 net developed and 14,943 net undeveloped acres located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

