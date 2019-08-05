Vericel (VCEL) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 6,355 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 161,061 shares with $18.17M value, down from 167,416 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Analysts expect Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Vericel Corporation’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 387,146 shares traded. Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has risen 91.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VCEL News: 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Vericel; 30/05/2018 – Vericel Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vericel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCEL); 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 23/03/2018 – Vericel Reports Publication of Results from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of MACI Out to Five Years; 05/04/2018 – Vericel Investor Day Scheduled By Trout Group for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – Vericel 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 12/03/2018 Vericel to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 11, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Vericel 31.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company has market cap of $814.12 million. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy.

Among 2 analysts covering Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vericel Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, June 20.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,908 shares to 11,894 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 384,297 shares and now owns 525,010 shares. Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Ny has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corp invested in 18,638 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 10,778 shares. Aspen Investment Management reported 19,580 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.80M shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 236,105 shares stake. Mrj holds 3.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,661 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 5,567 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Utd Advisers Limited Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 748,921 shares. Hendley & Communication accumulated 3.63% or 70,047 shares. First Fincl Bank And Trust Of Newtown invested 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,695 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Inc reported 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spirit Of America Corp stated it has 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 15.12% above currents $112.93 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.