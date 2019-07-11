Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 9.04 N/A -0.09 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 56.17 N/A -5.06 0.00

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vericel Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.82 beta means Vericel Corporation’s volatility is 182.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.57% for Vericel Corporation with average target price of $23.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was less bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.