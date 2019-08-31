Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vericel Corporation and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 42.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 34.2%. Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.