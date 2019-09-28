Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

We are contrasting Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 17 6.49 N/A -0.09 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,143,171,806.17% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vericel Corporation has a beta of 2.72 and its 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Vericel Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 60.32% at a $24 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 8%. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.