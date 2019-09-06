Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.03 N/A -0.09 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Vericel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.72 beta. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

8.5 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation. Its rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Vericel Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 45.06% and an $23.5 average target price.

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. Comparatively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was more bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.