Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.08 N/A -0.09 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vericel Corporation and Recro Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Vericel Corporation has an average target price of $23.5, and a 44.00% upside potential. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -21.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vericel Corporation seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was less bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vericel Corporation beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.