Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 42.08%. On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 994.09% and its average target price is $3.5. The data provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.