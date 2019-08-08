Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.40 N/A -0.09 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.86 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vericel Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 29.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.