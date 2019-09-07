Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

This is a contrast between Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.82 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Omeros Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vericel Corporation and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

Vericel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, and a 45.60% upside potential. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 18.13% and its average target price is $21.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares. Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Omeros Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.