Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and NuCana plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival NuCana plc is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Vericel Corporation and NuCana plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 42.08% for Vericel Corporation with average target price of $23.5. Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 120.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NuCana plc seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vericel Corporation and NuCana plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 38.7%. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.