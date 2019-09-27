Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

As Biotechnology companies, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 17 6.47 N/A -0.09 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Vericel Corporation is $24, with potential upside of 60.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.