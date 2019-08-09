Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

As Biotechnology companies, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.21 N/A -0.09 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.79 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vericel Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 27.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 76.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.