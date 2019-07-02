Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.64 N/A -0.09 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.07 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.82 beta means Vericel Corporation’s volatility is 182.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, and a 26.14% upside potential. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 89.58% and its average price target is $18.2. Based on the results delivered earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. About 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has stronger performance than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.