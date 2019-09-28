Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vericel Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 226,100,244.50% -3.4% -2.6% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,251,015,819.16% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Vericel Corporation is $24, with potential upside of 60.32%. On the other hand, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 221.29% and its consensus target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Kadmon Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Vericel Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.