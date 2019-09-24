Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 6.87 N/A -0.09 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vericel Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.72 beta means Vericel Corporation’s volatility is 172.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 51.42% and an $24 consensus target price. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 consensus target price and a 130.10% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. looks more robust than Vericel Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 79.5% respectively. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.