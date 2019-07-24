Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.73 N/A -0.09 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 21.72 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Evogene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vericel Corporation and Evogene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Evogene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, and a 24.87% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Evogene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Evogene Ltd.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.