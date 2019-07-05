Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.93 N/A -0.09 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vericel Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 11.9 and 11.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 22.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 84.8% respectively. About 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has stronger performance than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.