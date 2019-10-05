Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vericel Corporation and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 230,754,834.68% -3.4% -2.6% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,243,243.24% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Vericel Corporation and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 68.78% and an $24 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 141.25%. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.