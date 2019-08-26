Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.26 N/A -0.09 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vericel Corporation and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.72 beta means Vericel Corporation’s volatility is 172.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vericel Corporation and Chiasma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vericel Corporation’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 40.30%. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 107.55% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.