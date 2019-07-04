Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.93 N/A -0.09 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 34.57 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vericel Corporation and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.14% for Vericel Corporation with consensus target price of $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares and 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Vericel Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 159.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.