Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 9.10 N/A -0.09 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vericel Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has a consensus price target of $23.5, and a 19.84% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.