Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.32 N/A -0.09 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 54.79 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.72 beta means Vericel Corporation’s volatility is 172.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 39.22% and an $23.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29.17, while its potential upside is 22.87%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.