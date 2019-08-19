Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.08 N/A -0.09 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vericel Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 44.00% at a $23.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 0% respectively. Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.