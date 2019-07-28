Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Since Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.94 N/A -0.09 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.36 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation has a 21.95% upside potential and an average price target of $23.5. Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 137.53% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has stronger performance than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.