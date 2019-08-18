Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.08 N/A -0.09 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vericel Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.72 beta means Vericel Corporation’s volatility is 172.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vericel Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, and a 44.00% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,731.97% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.