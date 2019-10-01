Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vericel Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 226,793,378.30% -3.4% -2.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 183,956,386.29% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 58.52% and an $24 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 60.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was less bullish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vericel Corporation beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.