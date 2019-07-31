Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.96 N/A -0.09 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 137.02 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

Vericel Corporation’s 2.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation has a consensus price target of $23.5, and a 21.64% upside potential. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 76.06% and its average price target is $5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares and 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares. 0.7% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.