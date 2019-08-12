Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.57 N/A -0.09 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.28 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 34.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.