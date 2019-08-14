Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Contrasting side by side

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.46 N/A -0.09 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.38 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vericel Corporation and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Vericel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vericel Corporation and MacroGenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Vericel Corporation’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 36.55%. Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, with potential upside of 101.53%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MacroGenics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.