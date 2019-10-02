Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 17 6.18 N/A -0.09 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 346,352,640.27% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and has 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Vericel Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 68.54%. Competitively the consensus target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 387.01% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.