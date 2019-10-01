Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vericel Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 226,793,378.30% -3.4% -2.6% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 141,912,117.96% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation’s current beta is 2.72 and it happens to be 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has beta of 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 58.52% for Vericel Corporation with average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 9 of the 10 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.