Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.45 N/A -0.09 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vericel Corporation and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.87% for Vericel Corporation with average target price of $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vericel Corporation and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 7.2%. Insiders held 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.