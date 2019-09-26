Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 17 6.94 N/A -0.09 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and InflaRx N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 50.00% for Vericel Corporation with consensus target price of $24. On the other hand, InflaRx N.V.’s potential upside is 124.72% and its consensus target price is $6. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.