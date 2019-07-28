Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Contrasting side by side

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.94 N/A -0.09 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.94 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vericel Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, and a 21.95% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 56.77% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Vericel Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Vericel Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.