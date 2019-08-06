Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Contrasting side by side

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.21 N/A -0.09 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.22 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vericel Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 32.84% at a $23.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was less bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.