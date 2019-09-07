Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.60 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vericel Corporation and Curis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility & Risk

Vericel Corporation is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.72. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s beta is 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Curis Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Curis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has a 45.60% upside potential and an average target price of $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Curis Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.