Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparing side by side

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.61 N/A -0.09 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Vericel Corporation has a beta of 2.82 and its 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, and a 23.95% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.